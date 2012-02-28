* Tugs to assist French tuna boat with tow
* Helicopters supplying stricken liner
* None of passengers, crew hurt by engine room fire
* Liner owned by same company as capsized Costa Concordia
By George Thande
VICTORIA, Feb 28 A crippled cruise ship
owned by the company whose giant liner was wrecked off Italy
last month is being towed by a French tuna boat to the main
island in the Seychelles, its owners said on Tuesday.
An engine room fire on the Costa Allegra knocked out the
ship's main power supply in the Indian Ocean on Monday, leaving
it adrift with more than a thousand people on board in waters
vulnerable to pirate attacks.
The ship's Italian owner, Costa Cruises, a unit of U.S.
cruise line giant Carnival Corp, said a plan to tow it to the
nearer island of Desroches had been aborted because it would
have been harder to moor and disembark the passengers there.
The Trevignon, a deep sea trawler which sails the oceans for
tuna from the Atlantic port of Concarneau, is pulling the Costa
Allegra, a vessel many times its size, on a 400-metre cable at a
speed of only about six knots, the Trevignon's skipper Alain
Dervout told his local French newspaper, Ouest-France.
He was joined on Tuesday by two tugs and a coastguard ship,
all from Seychelles, the archipelago's government said. A
military aircraft was also flying in support of the operation.
The cruise ship was due to arrive at the Seychelles capital
of Victoria on Wednesday evening or Thursday morning, depending
on weather conditions, government spokeswoman Srdjana Janosevic
said. Clocks in the Seychelles are four hours ahead of GMT.
"Helicopters will ensure continuous supply of food, comfort
items, flashlights in order to mitigate guests' discomfort given
the difficult conditions on board," Costa Cruises spokesman
Davide Barbano said in a statement.
A team from the Italian coastguard is heading to the
Seychelles to investigate the accident, but a spokesman for the
agency it would be wrong to make analogies to the Costa
Concordia disaster on Jan. 13, in which at least 25 people died
and over which a criminal investigation has been launched.
"They are two different situations, totally different
conditions, so they are not related accidents," Cosimo Nicastro
told Reuters.
Prosecutors in the Italian city of Genoa have opened an
investigation into the fire on the Costa Allegra, judicial
sources said.
Nicastro said there was no question of the passengers being
transferred to other vessels.
"The safest place for the people is on the ship. There is no
reason to put them on another ship or a helicopter. They will
remain on the Costa Allegra and we will keep monitoring the
situation," he said.
An evacuation off Desroches Island would have presented the
ship owner and local authorities with a tricky and expensive
logistical operation.
The 636 passengers and 413 crew would have had to use the
ship's lifeboats to land on the exclusive coral-fringed island,
where Britain's Prince William and his then girlfriend, now
wife, Kate Middleton, stayed a few years ago.
"Logistics and hotels on the island are not sufficient. It
would require ... an immediate transfer from Desroches to Mahe,"
Barbano, the Costa Cruises spokesman, said.
ARMED GUARDS
Seychelles authorities still face a logistical headache
finding accommodation in Mahe for all those onboard.
"Right now we are in consultation with the hotels on Mahe to
find out how many beds are available. It's a busy time of year,"
government spokeswoman Janosevic told Reuters.
The giant Costa Concordia capsized after hitting rocks off
the Italian island of Giglio, killing at least 25 people. Divers
and rescue workers are searching for the bodies of seven still
missing more than six weeks after the disaster.
The Costa Allegra, at 29,000 tonnes several times smaller
than the Concordia, was sailing some 200 miles southwest of
Seychelles when the fire broke out and it sent a distress
signal, Costa Cruises said.
The fire was put out and there was light onboard thanks to
an emergency battery. But there was no air conditioning to
counter tropical temperatures, nor cooking facilities.
The passengers, including four children, are from 25
different nations, with the largest contingents being 127 from
France and 126 from Italy. There are 38 Germans, 31 Britons, 13
Canadians and eight Americans on board.
A former British colony with historic ties to France, the
islands of Seychelles are home to a little over 80,000 people.
The Costa Allegra left Diego Suarez in Madagascar on Saturday
and, sailing northeast, had been due to dock on Mahe on Tuesday.
It is being protected by nine members of an anti-piracy unit
of the Italian navy, a precaution regularly taken on ships in
the Indian Ocean which is prone to attacks by Somali pirates.
"The ship is not in a high-risk area, but we can't be 100
percent sure," said Costa Cruises' Giorgio Moretti.
While yachts have been seized in the past near Seychelles,
pirates have yet to successfully hijack a cruise liner in the
Indian Ocean.
Shares of Costa Cruises' parent company Carnival
were down 29 cents at $29.67 in morning trade in New York.
Costa was accused by some passengers of long delays and a
lack of organisation in the evacuation of the Costa Concordia.
That vessel's Italian captain is under house arrest near
Naples accused of multiple manslaughter and abandoning the ship.