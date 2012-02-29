* Helicopters airlifting fresh bread, torches to liner
* Efforts to attach a tug to help tow failed
* Cruise ship due in Mahe early Thursday
By George Thande
VICTORIA, Feb 29 Passengers faced a third
day without power and hot food on a stricken Costa cruise ship
in the sweltering Indian Ocean on Wednesday, as helicopters
airlifted fresh bread to the liner under tow.
An engine room fire on the Costa Allegra, which is owned by
the company whose giant liner smashed into rocks off Italy last
month, knocked out the ship's main power supply on Monday,
disabling the engines in waters prowled by pirates.
Costa Cruises said the cruise liner was due to arrive at the
Seychelles capital of Victoria around 9:00 a.m.(0500 GMT) on
Thursday.
The Trevignon, a French deep sea tuna trawler dwarfed by the
liner, is pulling the Costa Allegra along at a speed of six
knots.
"Efforts were made to add a tug (to help tow) but it didn't
work," George Adeline, the commander of the Seychelles'
coastguard, told Reuters. A military aircraft is also flying in
support of the operation.
A team from Costa Cruises, a unit of the U.S. cruise line
giant Carnival Corp., is expected to board the Coast Allegra on
Wednesday to make arrangements for hotel accommodation and
onward flights for the 636 passengers and 413 crew once they
make land on Seychelles main island, Mahe.
Over 600 airline seats and 400 hundred rooms had been
reserved, the cruise company said on Wednesday.
A small generator had been transferred onto the crippled
vessel, but was only powerful enough to run its auxiliary
communication system, not the air conditioning or cooking
systems, Adeline said.
"The ship crew is doing everything possible to make the
situation on board more comfortable trying to restore basics
services on board," Costa Cruises said in a statement on Tuesday
evening.
With no lights working onboard, the company said it had
dropped hundreds of torches onto the ship to help at night.
"The speed of the ship, despite the hot and humid climate,
creates a slight breeze that helps making the situation more
comfortable."
The passengers, including four children, are from 25
different nations, with the largest contingents being 127 from
France and 126 from Italy. There are also 38 Germans, 31
Britons, 13 Canadians and eight Americans on board.
The Costa Allegra left Diego Suarez in Madagascar on
Saturday and, sailing northeast, had been due to dock in Mahe on
Tuesday.
The Costa Allegra, at 29,000 tonnes, is several times
smaller than the huge Costa Concordia which capsized off the
Italian island of Giglio, killing at least 25 people. Divers and
rescue workers are searching for the bodies of seven still
missing more than six weeks after the Jan. 13 disaster.
A criminal investigation has been launched, with the cruise
liner captain, Francesco Schettino, accused of manslaughter and
abandoning the Costa Concordia before all the 4,200 passengers
and crew had been evacuated.