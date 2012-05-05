* Italian cruise operator launches biggest ship
* Says customers have returned after Concordia disaster
* Parent company says a major boost to Italian economy
By Stephen Jewkes
VENICE, May 5 Cruise operator Costa Crociere
took delivery of a new flagship liner on Saturday, hoping the
glamour of Italy's biggest ship will mark a new era for a
company whose reputation was marred by the deadly Concordia
disaster.
The 114,500-tonne Costa Fascinosa, built by state-owned
shipyard Fincantieri, has space for 3,500 passengers. An even
bigger vessel, with 5,000 berths, should be ready in 2014 for a
company that says bookings have recovered from the crisis.
"We can't ignore the January accident. It hit us hard. We
are working on safety issues," Costa CEO and Chairman Pier Luigi
Foschi told reporters in a spacious bar onboard the Fascinosa
with a view over Venice's lagoon.
In January, the Costa Concordia hit a reef near the island
of Giglio off the Tuscan coast, capsizing and killing at least
30 people in an accident investigators say was caused when its
captain Francesco Schettino took the ship too close to shore.
The accident rocked the cruise liner industry, hitting
bookings and raising concerns about the safety of the huge
modern cruise ships that ply the seas with thousands of
passengers aboard.
For Costa Crociere, which last year carried 2.3 million
passengers, it could hardly have come at a worse time, with the
global economic crisis already making potential cruise customers
nervous about their jobs and finances.
The company actually stopped marketing for a period but now
says customers are flowing back.
"Despite the economic downturn and the impact on consumption
Costa has bounced back and booking volumes are back to the same
levels recorded this time last year," Foschi said.
Costa has promised to introduce a real-time route-monitoring
system, which will be later adopted by parent group Carnival
Corporation & Plc, and a system to increase sharing of
the ship's navigation plan between the captain and the officers.
"We do not want to radically change the responsibilities of
the captain but simply allow other officers to give opinions,"
Foschi said.
Some of the Concordia officers have said they raised the
alarm day but that Schettino dismissed the scale of the danger.
SIZE COUNTS
The Costa Fascinosa, which will make its inaugural cruise on
May 11, is a floating city with a shopping centre, five
restaurants, 13 bars, casino rooms and more.
Carnival brushed off concerns that liners have grown too
big, saying it is giving customers what they want.
"It's true some people go for smaller ships for premium and
luxury cruises but the bigger liners create additional amenities
and they are the preference. They're here to stay for quite some
time," Carnival's Chief Operating Officer Howard Frank said.
Protesters in Venice, where the Fascinosa was built, have
called for large vessels to be banned from sailing in the Lagoon
waters in front of St. Mark's square because of the
environmental damage they cause.
There are also concerns of damage to tourism in Giglio where
the Concordia will lie for some time. The company says the ship
can be towed away in nine months.
Carnival says the cruise industry is something of a lifeline
for Italy's flagging labour market, not just for the tourists it
brings but for the shipbuilding industry too.
"In the last 23-24 years Carnival has invested some $24
billion in building ships in Italy, I think that's the largest
investment made in the country by any one company," Frank said.
Carnival has five new ships being built by Fincantieri.