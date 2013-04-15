LONDON, April 15 Two joint ventures led by
British construction firm Costain Plc have won
Crossrail contracts worth a total of 315 million pounds ($484
million).
The first joint venture, which includes French firms Alstom
and TSO, won a contract worth approximately 300
million pounds to design, fit-out and commission the railway
systems in Crossrail's tunnel network, Costain said on Monday.
The second, a separate joint venture with Alstom, was
awarded a 15 million pound contract to design, build and
commission the system that will provide traction power for the
trains in the central tunnelled section of the Crossrail scheme.
The 16 billion pound Crossrail scheme, which will join up
east and west London, is Europe's biggest infrastructure project
and is set to open in 2018. It is part-funded by city and
national authorities, and some private funding.
Costain, which builds and maintains highways, rail stations
and airports, reported in early March a 16 percent rise in
full-year adjusted profit.