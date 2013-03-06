March 6 British construction company Costain Plc reported a 16 percent rise in full-year adjusted profit as margins got a boost from its growing maintenance and service activities.

Adjusted profit before tax rose to 29.5 million pounds ($44.6 million) from 25.5 million pounds a year earlier.

The company, which builds and maintains highways, rail stations and airports, said group revenue fell 2 percent to 848.4 million pounds.

Costain has been expanding support services, which provide higher margins than construction. The company generated 29 percent of its revenue from support services in 2012.

The company, which also caters to the environment and energy sectors, said it raised its final dividend to 10.75 pence per share from 10 pence.

Costain's shares closed at 295 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday. They have risen more than 40 percent over the past year.