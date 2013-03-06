March 6 British construction company Costain Plc
reported a 16 percent rise in full-year adjusted profit
as margins got a boost from its growing maintenance and service
activities.
Adjusted profit before tax rose to 29.5 million pounds
($44.6 million) from 25.5 million pounds a year
earlier.
The company, which builds and maintains highways, rail
stations and airports, said group revenue fell 2 percent to
848.4 million pounds.
Costain has been expanding support services, which provide
higher margins than construction. The company generated 29
percent of its revenue from support services in 2012.
The company, which also caters to the environment and energy
sectors, said it raised its final dividend to 10.75 pence per
share from 10 pence.
Costain's shares closed at 295 pence on the London Stock
Exchange on Tuesday. They have risen more than 40 percent over
the past year.