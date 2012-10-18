SAN JOSE Oct 18 Costa Rica's busy main
international airport was shut down on Thursday afternoon after
the tires of a plane burst upon landing, sending it skidding
along the runway, the country's fire chief said.
The plane, a Taca Airlines Airbus 321 originating in El
Salvador, touched down at Juan Santamaria International Airport
about 4 p.m. local time (2100 GMT). The plane carried 146
passengers and no injuries were reported, Hector Chaves, the
national fire chief, said.
The airport closure was ordered after the plane skidded to a
halt and blocked a runway. Chaves said he did not know when the
airport would reopen.
Rain showers fell all afternoon at the airport, which is
Central America's second busiest airport, but Chaves said it was
unclear if that played a role in the accident.
