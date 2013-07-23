By Isabella Cota
SAN JOSE, July 22 Costa Rican President Laura
Chinchilla signed a bill on Monday to slash taxes on hybrid cars
by 20 percentage points, in a bid to cut fuel emissions in the
Central American nation.
The 2006 tax will be cut to 10 percent, well below the 30 to
53 percent tax rates levied on vehicles fueled exclusively by
gasoline and diesel but still higher than the zero-tax status
enjoyed by electric vehicles.
"In this bill we've incorporated incentives that should be
seen as signs that Costa Rica wants to keep moving forward in
its determination of achieving its carbon neutrality goal",
Chinchilla told reporters.
The tax break applies to sedan models, motorcycles and some
pick up trucks that run on both gasoline and electricity.
The only hybrid model sold in the Central American country
is the Toyota Prius, but Nissan is looking to
start selling its Leaf model soon, according to a spokeswoman
for Costa Rica's Environment Ministry.
Costa Rica has set the goal of becoming carbon neutral by
2021, which means that any industrial emissions will be offset
through different mechanisms, like taxation, reforesting to soak
up greenhouse gases, and using clean energy.
(Writing by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Michael Perry)