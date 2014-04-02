Sri Lankan shares hit more than 6-mth closing high
COLOMBO, April 20 Sri Lankan shares hit a more than six-month closing high on Thursday as retail investors too joined a market rally led by heavy foreign buying over the last 20 sessions.
PANAMA CITY, April 2 Newly approved capital controls in Costa Rica aimed at curbing speculative money flows from abroad will only be applied very selectively, President Laura Chinchilla said on Wednesday.
The new controls, approved by Congress last week, give the central bank the power to require special deposits for what it determines are speculative flows, and the ability to apply measures such as a hike in taxes on foreign remittances.
"It is an instrument that aims to enable the central bank, when fundamentally short-term speculative flows are detected, to establish some control mechanisms," Chinchilla told reporters at an economic summit in Panama.
"Costa Rica's economy is pretty open and invites investors in, so it is an instrument that will be used very carefully and very selectively," she added.
Costa Rica had battled unwanted currency appreciation in recent years as global investors flooded into emerging markets.
But the colon has slumped about 8 percent this year and the central bank said last week it does not plan to use the new capital controls anytime soon. (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Simon Gardner and Lisa Shumaker)
(Adds table, background) BRASILIA, April 20 Brazil's inflation rate fell more than expected in mid-April and undershot the government's target for the first time since 2010, government data showed on Thursday. Consumer prices as measured by the IPCA-15 index rose 4.41 percent in the 12 months through mid-April, slowing from an increase of 4.73 percent in the year through mid-March, statistics agency IBGE said. Prices had been expected to rise 4.49 percent, according to