By Isabella Cota
SAN JOSE, July 31 Costa Rica scrapped limits on
dollar loans on Wednesday as external headwinds and weaker
harvests pushed the central bank to cut the country's growth
outlook sharply.
Central Bank of Costa Rica President Rodrigo Bolanos cut the
forecast for economic growth of the Central American nation in
2013 to just 3 percent, which would be the weakest expansion
since a 2009 recession. The forecast was 4 percent earlier this
year.
Growth is seen at 3.7 percent in 2014.
The finance ministry also revised its forecast for this
year's fiscal deficit to 5 percent of gross domestic product,
from 4.8 percent earlier.
"Economic growth has been slower than expected and than last
year, one, because we've had less external demand and two,
because we've had some internal supply shocks that have hit
exports, with things like the coffee rust affecting production
and pineapple production growth being affected by limited land,"
Bolanos told a news conference.
Limits on dollar loans, which had been due to run out in
October, would be lifted immediately, he said. The move could
potentially help to lift weak growth, although Bolanos said
lending restrictions could be introduced again if needed.
Caps on lending were announced in January in a bid to curb a
credit boom driven partly by the gap between local and U.S.
interest rates, along with capital controls on foreign
investment, which are still before Congress.
Interest rates on loans in dollars are currently around
10.67 percent, while loans in colons are given with an interest
rate of 16.72 percent. A similar boom in foreign currency
lending in Eastern Europe left households struggling when local
currencies depreciated and pushed up loan payments.
Costa Rica, a country of 4.5 million known for its beaches
and high-quality coffee exports, plans a fiscal reform that
seeks to scrap sales tax and replace it with a higher-rate
value-added tax, in an attempt to trim the country's fiscal
deficit to a 2 percent target by 2018.