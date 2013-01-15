BRIEF-Third Point Llc reports a stake of 7.5 pct in Baxter International
* Third Point Llc reports a stake of 7.5 percent in Baxter International as of June 1
SAN JOSE Jan 15 Costa Rica will introduce capital control proposals to Congress this week in a bid to tackle a recent surge in inflows, President Laura Chinchilla said on Tuesday.
One proposal will require savings made by large state-run institutions to be made exclusively in public banks, according to an official statement.
Vice President Luis Liberman told a news conference another proposal would raise taxes on the returns generated by government bonds.
* Third Point Llc reports a stake of 7.5 percent in Baxter International as of June 1
* Greig Woodring stepping down from the board of directors of Sun Life Financial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: