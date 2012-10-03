SAN JOSE Oct 2 Costa Rica is poised to become
the first Latin American country to ban hunting as a sport,
after Congress on Tuesday provisionally approved reforms to its
Wildlife Conservation Law.
Lawmakers voting on the ban voted 41 in favor and five
against, and a second vote expected in the coming week is widely
seen ratifying changes to the law, which aims to protect animals
in one of the world's most biodiverse countries.
Costa Rica's national parks attract some 300,000 visitors
annually, and tourism is a mainstay of the economy.
"We're not just hoping to save the animals but we're hoping
to save the country's economy, because if we destroy the
wildlife there, tourists are not going to come anymore",
environmental activist Diego Marin, who campaigned for the
reform, told local radio.
Jaguars, pumas and sea turtles are among the country's most
exotic and treasured species, and are often hunted or stolen as
trophies.
The ban would not apply to hunting by some indigenous groups
for survival, or to scientific research.
The Central American country is home to 4.5 million people.
Famous for its sandy beaches, tropical rain forests and
eco-friendly resorts, it owes roughly 5 percent of gross
domestic product to tourism, which generates around $2.1 billion
annually.
(Reporting by Isabella Cota; Editing by Simon Gardner)