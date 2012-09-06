SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Sept 5 Costa Rican
President Laura Chinchilla said there were no deaths caused by a
powerful earthquake that hit Costa Rica on Wednesday,
contradicting the Red Cross, which had initially said two people
were killed.
"There weren't any lives lost or serious physical injuries
as a result of the events this morning," Chinchilla told a news
conference in the capital San Jose.
The 7.6 magnitude quake was first thought to have claimed
two lives, but the Red Cross later revised its estimate and said
one woman died in the quake when she suffered a heart attack.
That was not included by Chinchilla in her tally.
Striking a tourist region popular with Hollywood stars,
Costa Rica's worst quake in over two decades sowed panic in the
capital, disrupting power supplies and communications, and
caused an entire hospital on the Pacific Coast to be evacuated.