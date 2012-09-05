BRIEF-Smart REIT says first and second condo towers called transit city are substantially sold out
* Smart REIT - announce that first and second condo towers called transit city are substantially sold out
WASHINGTON, Sept 5 A tsunami warning issued after a major quake struck western Costa Rica on Wednesday is now canceled, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.
The warning for Costa Rica, Panama and Nicaragua had been prompted by a 7.6 magnitude earthquake that has so far caused no casualties or sizable damage, according to local authorities.
* Intec Pharma Ltd files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million Source text:(http://bit.ly/2rJc1xr) Further company coverage: