* Findings could help cut losses to disrupted air travel
* Drone can get much closer to plumes than people
By Alex Leff
SAN JOSE, Nov 22 Researchers in Costa Rica have
launched drone flights into volcanic clouds in a groundbreaking
bid to help predict major eruptions.
The project, sponsored by the U.S. space agency NASA and
the University of Costa Rica, involves the most intensive use
to date of unmanned aircraft for forecasting volcanic
behavior.
Gas and particles bursting through volcano tops act as a
bellwether of hot magma below. Changes in the make-up of the
volcanic plume could give warning of impending eruptions, said
University of Costa Rica physicist Jorge Andres Diaz.
Getting up close to active volcano openings is a major
hazard for scientists and costly planes. Researchers have tried
floating kites and tethered balloons - now they're testing an
advanced and relatively inexpensive drone.
The drone research at Turrialba volcano will fine tune data
collected from NASA satellites in space that provide an
incomplete picture of active volcanoes.
"We want to be able to narrow down our accuracy," said
David Pieri, principal investigator of NASA's ASTER Volcanic
Archive, which is providing some equipment for the study.
Analyzing volcanic plumes could help to save lives and
limit losses like the estimated $1.7 billion bill incurred by
airlines last year when thousands of flights were grounded to
avoid the ash cloud off Iceland's Eyjafjallajokull volcano.
Some groundings could have been avoided with the right data
from drones flown into the volcanic plume, Diaz and Pieri say.
Costa Rica is home to over 100 volcanic structures, at
least five of them considered active. Five more produce some
heat and minor activity, making the country a "natural
laboratory" for volcanic research, Pieri said.
With a wingspan of 8 feet (2.4 meters), Diaz's aircraft can
be programmed to follow a pattern, collect photos and video as
well as take gas samples within 328 feet (100 meters) of a
volcano's open vents.
Turrialba's opening reached 1,112 degrees Fahrenheit (600
Celsius) when it erupted in January 2010. The magma stirring
below ground is about twice as hot, according to Eliecer Duarte
of the Costa Rican Volcanology and Seismology Observatory.
The 11,000-foot (3,340-meter) volcano forced dozens of
nearby residents to evacuate and left a layer of ash on cattle
pasture and crops. Turrialba now shows potential to have "a big
eruption," Diaz said.
"I really don't like how Turrialba has been behaving," he
added. "I mean, it gives me a very nice site to study, but it's
a very dangerous one."
Built by a U.S. aerospace firm for $40,000, the drone is
made of high-density foam. Diaz hopes to use it as the basis
for a much cheaper prototype costing an estimated $2,000.
If the Turrialba research goes well and can be replicated
elsewhere, scientists could be able to predict eruptions soon.
"It's a tricky thing, it's probably easier than earthquakes
but not that much," Pieri said of forecasting eruptions. "It's
probably somewhere in the 10 to 20 year range."