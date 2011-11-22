* Findings could help cut losses to disrupted air travel

* Drone can get much closer to plumes than people

By Alex Leff

SAN JOSE, Nov 22 Researchers in Costa Rica have launched drone flights into volcanic clouds in a groundbreaking bid to help predict major eruptions.

The project, sponsored by the U.S. space agency NASA and the University of Costa Rica, involves the most intensive use to date of unmanned aircraft for forecasting volcanic behavior.

Gas and particles bursting through volcano tops act as a bellwether of hot magma below. Changes in the make-up of the volcanic plume could give warning of impending eruptions, said University of Costa Rica physicist Jorge Andres Diaz.

Getting up close to active volcano openings is a major hazard for scientists and costly planes. Researchers have tried floating kites and tethered balloons - now they're testing an advanced and relatively inexpensive drone.

The drone research at Turrialba volcano will fine tune data collected from NASA satellites in space that provide an incomplete picture of active volcanoes.

"We want to be able to narrow down our accuracy," said David Pieri, principal investigator of NASA's ASTER Volcanic Archive, which is providing some equipment for the study.

Analyzing volcanic plumes could help to save lives and limit losses like the estimated $1.7 billion bill incurred by airlines last year when thousands of flights were grounded to avoid the ash cloud off Iceland's Eyjafjallajokull volcano.

Some groundings could have been avoided with the right data from drones flown into the volcanic plume, Diaz and Pieri say.

Costa Rica is home to over 100 volcanic structures, at least five of them considered active. Five more produce some heat and minor activity, making the country a "natural laboratory" for volcanic research, Pieri said.

With a wingspan of 8 feet (2.4 meters), Diaz's aircraft can be programmed to follow a pattern, collect photos and video as well as take gas samples within 328 feet (100 meters) of a volcano's open vents.

Turrialba's opening reached 1,112 degrees Fahrenheit (600 Celsius) when it erupted in January 2010. The magma stirring below ground is about twice as hot, according to Eliecer Duarte of the Costa Rican Volcanology and Seismology Observatory.

The 11,000-foot (3,340-meter) volcano forced dozens of nearby residents to evacuate and left a layer of ash on cattle pasture and crops. Turrialba now shows potential to have "a big eruption," Diaz said.

"I really don't like how Turrialba has been behaving," he added. "I mean, it gives me a very nice site to study, but it's a very dangerous one."

Built by a U.S. aerospace firm for $40,000, the drone is made of high-density foam. Diaz hopes to use it as the basis for a much cheaper prototype costing an estimated $2,000.

If the Turrialba research goes well and can be replicated elsewhere, scientists could be able to predict eruptions soon.

"It's a tricky thing, it's probably easier than earthquakes but not that much," Pieri said of forecasting eruptions. "It's probably somewhere in the 10 to 20 year range."