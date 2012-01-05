Britain's FTSE held back by sterling bounce as tech stocks recover
Jan 5 U.S. warehouse club operator Costco Wholesale Corp posted a lower-than-expected 7 percent rise in December sales at stores open at least a year, held back by weak foreign currencies versus the U.S. dollar.
Net sales at Issaquah, Washington-based Costco rose 9 percent to $10.05 billion for the month of December, the five weeks ended January 1, 2012.
Analysts were expecting same-store sales to rise 7.6 percent, including the impact of fuel prices, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Excluding the impact of gasoline prices and foreign exchange, comparable December same-store sales were up 7 percent, Costco said.
