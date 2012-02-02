Aldi fires $3.4 bln shot in U.S. supermarket wars
CHICAGO, June 11 German grocery chain Aldi Inc said on Sunday it would invest $3.4 billion to expand its U.S. store base to 2,500 by 2022, raising the stakes for rivals caught in a price war.
Feb 2 U.S. warehouse club operator Costco Wholesale Corp posted a better-than-expected 8 percent rise in January sales at stores open at least a year, helped by higher gasoline prices.
Net sales at Issaquah, Washington-based Costco rose 11 percent to $7 billion in the five weeks to Jan. 29.
Analysts were expecting same-store sales to rise 6.1 percent, including the impact of fuel prices, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Excluding the impact of gasoline prices and foreign exchange, comparable January same-store sales were up 8 percent, Costco said.
LOS ANGELES, June 11 Katy Perry is ready to bury the hatchet on her long-running feud with pop rival Taylor Swift, calling her a "fantastic songwriter" and saying she thinks both can be examples of strong women in the music industry.