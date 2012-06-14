* Deal with Comerci for about $766.8 mln
* Costco Mexico to pay cash dividend of about $344 million
* Dividend to be split equally between Costco, Comerci
MEXICO CITY, June 14 Warehouse club operator
Costco Wholesale Corp plans to buy out its joint venture partner
Comercial Mexicana's 50 percent stake in its Mexican unit for
10.7 billion pesos ($766.79 million) and take full control of
the business in its third-largest market.
The joint venture, Costco Mexico, which is operated by
Costco Wholesale, will pay a cash dividend of about 4.8
billion pesos ($343.98 million), to be split equally between
Costco and Comerci, as the Mexican retailer is
locally known.
Costco will use the dividend to fund the purchase.
Shares of Comerci, which has been struggling under a heavy
debt load, surged on the news and closed up 11.6 percent, their
biggest one-day percentage jump since October 2009.
Comerci, which operates the upscale City Market stores,
discount stores and restaurants, agreed to a debt restructuring
deal with creditors in 2010 after heavy losses on currency
derivatives caused it to default on obligations in late 2008.
The company plans to use most of the cash payment from the
transaction to pay off debt, Chief Financial Officer Jose
Calvillo told analysts on a call.
The Costco-Comerci relationship dates back to the early
1990s when Costco merged with Price Co, with which Comerci had a
joint venture partnership.
The deal is subject to approvals from the Mexican Federal
Competition Commission and shareholders of Comercial Mexicana,
the companies said in a statement.
Shareholders and authorities should sign off on the deal
shortly, Calvillo said, adding that Comerci expects to receive
its payments in July and August and begin refinancing its debt
in September.
Jaime Gonzalez Solana will continue as CEO of Costco Mexico.
Issaquah, Washington-based Costco operates 32 outlets in
Mexico, its third largest market after the United States and
Puerto Rico and Canada.
COMERCI EXPANSION
The cash payments will allow Comerci to open more stores and
ramp up sales. The company will seek to increase revenue by 8
percent in 2013 and 10 percent in 2014 and beyond, he said.
When analysts on the call asked whether those were
conservative targets, Calvillo explained it is becoming hard in
Mexico's competitive market to open stores rapidly.
"I think it's going to start to be more complicated to find
spots (for stores and) it's going to be more complicated to
obtain licenses," he said.
Mexico's retail market is dominated by Wal-Mart de Mexico
, which is investigating allegations it bribed local
officials to open stores more quickly.
Walmex, which ended 2011 with 2,709 stores and restaurants
in Mexico and Central America, said in February it plans to open
a further 410 to 436 this year.
Comerci, which ended 2011 with 274 stores and restaurants,
said in January it would focus this year on paying down debt and
open between 15 and 20 stores in 2013.
The company expects to increase sales by 5 percent to 5.5
percent this year, Calvillo told journalists on a separate call.
Comerci had previously forecast revenue growth of 4.3
percent for 2012.