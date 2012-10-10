Oct 10 Costco Wholesale Corp posted a
27 percent jump in its fourth quarter profit, as the U.S.
warehouse chain's sales continued to rise and it got a lift
from higher membership fees.
Costco, which has millions of members who pay annual fees to
shop at its giant stores, earned $609 million, or $1.39 per
share in the quarter ended on Sept. 2, compared with $478
million, or $1.08 per share a year earlier.
Sales in the 17-week quarter rose 14 percent to $31.52
billion, Costco said. Same-store sales rose 5 percent and were
up 6 percent excluding the impact of gasoline prices and foreign
currency fluctuations.
Membership fee revenue rose about 18 percent to $694
million.