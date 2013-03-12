(Corrects year-ago profit number to $394 mln from $390 mln in para 2)

March 12 Costco Wholesale Corp posted a 39 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped by increasing sales and membership fees.

Net income was $547 million, or $1.24 per share in the fiscal second quarter ended on Feb. 17, compared with a profit of $394 million, or 90 cents a share, a year ago.

The company's net sales for the quarter increased eight percent to $24.34 billion.

Membership fee revenue rose 15 percent to $528 million in the second quarter. (Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago and Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)