May 30 Costco Wholesale Corp posted a 20 percent rise in third-quarter profit, as its low prices for food and gasoline appealed to shoppers.

Costco earned $459 million, or $1.04 per share, compared with a profit of $386 million, or 88 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 8 percent to $23.55 billion in the quarter ended May 12. Total sales at stores open at least a year, or same-store sales, rose 5 percent.