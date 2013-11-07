Nov 7 Costco Wholesale Corp reported
better-than-expected October same-store sales as customers spent
more at its cavernous stores and website, where they can buy
everything from carrots to kayaks.
Sales at stores open at least a year rose 3 percent in the
four-week period ended Nov. 3, including the impact of fuel
sales and foreign exchange.
On that basis, analysts expected same-store sales to rise
2.6 percent for the month of October, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
October net sales rose 6 percent to $8.15 billion.
Excluding the negative impact of foreign exchange and
falling gasoline prices, Costco said its same-store sales rose 6
percent.
Costco, which competes with BJ's Wholesale Club Inc
and Wal-Mart Stores Inc's Sam's Club, offers everyday
items like bananas below supermarket prices, hoping customers
will buy other goods as well. It usually prices gasoline lower
than competing stations.
Costco currently operates 642 stores globally and plans to
open up to seven additional warehouses prior to the end of
calendar year 2013.