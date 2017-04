March 6 Warehouse club operator Costco Wholesale Corp reported a 15 percent decline in quarterly profit, hurt by weaker gross margins in some non-foods merchandises and in its fresh food business.

The company's profit fell to $463 million, or $1.05 cents per share, for the 12 weeks ended Feb. 16 from $547 million, or $1.24 per share, a year earlier.

Second-quarter sales rose 6 percent to $25.76 billion.