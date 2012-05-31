UPDATE 1-General Motors sale of Opel to PSA could be completed by end July
May 31 Costco Wholesale Corp posted a four percent rise in comparable sales in May, falling short of analysts' forecasts, as a strong dollar hurt the value of its sales overseas.
Analysts were expecting same-store sales to increase 4.3 percent, according to Thomson Reuters Data.
International same-store sales at the largest U.S. warehouse club operator, rose three percent in May.
Net sales at the group, which currently operates 602 warehouses, rose seven percent to $7.67 billion for the four-week period ended May 27.
June 8 Department store operator Nordstrom Inc said on Thursday that some members of the Nordstrom family were considering taking the company private as it struggles with an industry-wide sales slowdown.