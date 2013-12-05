Dec 5 Costco Wholesale Corp's November
same-store sales fell short of analysts' expectations, as lower
gasoline prices and weak foreign currencies dampened a five
percent increase in the company's monthly net sales.
Sales at stores open at least a year rose 2 percent in the
four weeks ended Dec. 1, including the impact of fuel sales and
foreign exchange.
On that basis, analysts expected same-store sales to rise
3.3 percent for the month of November, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
November net sales rose 5 percent to $8.78 billion.
Excluding the negative impact of foreign exchange and
falling gasoline prices, same-store sales rose 4 percent.
For the twelve-week first quarter ended Nov. 24, the company
reported net sales of $24.47 billion, an increase of five
percent.
Costco, which competes with BJ's Wholesale Club Inc
and Wal-Mart Stores Inc's Sam's Club, offers everyday
items like bananas below supermarket prices, hoping customers
will buy other goods as well. It usually prices gasoline lower
than competing stations.