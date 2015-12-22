Dec 22 An outbreak of E. coli linked to
rotisserie chicken salad sold by warehouse club operator Costco
Wholesale Corp appears to be over, the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control (CDC) said on Tuesday.
The most recent illness in this outbreak reported to CDC
started on Nov. 3, the federal agency said.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration conducted a traceback
investigation to determine which ingredient was linked to the
illnesses, but the probe could not identify a common source of
contamination, the CDC said. (1.usa.gov/1lI5Sgt)
Five of the 19 sickened people were hospitalized and two
developed a type of kidney failure associated with the E. coli
strain, STEC O157:H7, the CDC said.
No deaths were reported and the infections occurred in
Montana, Utah, Colorado, California, Missouri, Virginia and
Washington, the CDC said.
The Costco incident is the latest E. coli outbreak where the
source is unknown.
Health officials have still not found the cause of an E.
coli outbreak at restaurants owned by Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
.
The Costco outbreak was initially traced to a
celery-and-onion mix made by Taylor Farms Pacific Inc used in
making the chicken salad.
Taylor Farms, a major producer of fresh-cut vegetables and
bagged salads, last month recalled more than 154,000 lots of
numerous products from various grocery store chains in 17 states
"out of an abundance of caution".
Products were recalled from chains including Costco,
Safeway, Starbucks Corp, Wal-Mart Stores Inc,
and Target Corp.
Costco's shares were up 0.7 percent at $160.51 in afternoon
trading.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)