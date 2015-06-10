(In June 9 item, in 4th paragraph corrects to state the
employee was not fired but left the company voluntarily)
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO, June 9 An undercover investigation by
the Humane Society of the United States found unsanitary and
"inhumane" conditions at a Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, farm that
supplies eggs to retailer Costco Wholesale Corp, the
animal welfare group said Tuesday.
Footage collected at a Hillandale Farms facility in April
and May by someone "associated with" the Humane Society showed
hens laying eggs in cramped cages with deceased birds. Broken
eggs and dead chickens were on the floor.
"This is the type of inhumane, unhygienic and unsustainable
practice that has no place in Costco's egg supply chain," Paul
Shapiro, vice president of farm animal protection, said during a
media conference call.
Hillandale Farms said the employee that gathered the footage
was to blame for the lapse in production standards and that he
has since left the company voluntarily. The company said it
brought in two independent food safety and veterinary experts to
review its operations and concluded that the Humane Society's
findings "reflect an isolated incident."
Hillandale provides eggs to some Costco stores under the
brand name Nearby Eggs. The family-owned farm business is also
an Eggland's Best LLC franchisee.
The Humane Society called on Costco to provide a timeline
for its promised transition to cage-free eggs. The group's
leaders were speaking with Costco officials later on Tuesday
about its investigation, Shapiro said.
Costco, the third-largest U.S. retailer, did not have an
immediate comment. The Humane Society said it was aware the
employee was fired, but made no further comment.
Retailers and food makers have come under increased pressure
from activists to improve their animal welfare and food
production practices, including bigger crates and cages for
animals and reducing the use of certain drugs in livestock and
poultry production.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the largest U.S. food retailer,
said in May that it was telling suppliers not to raise animals
in gestation crates and under other conditions considered
inhumane. The company also asked suppliers to curb the use of
antibiotics in meat, seafood, dairy and egg production.
In March, senior Costco executives told Reuters the company
was working toward eliminating the sale of meat from chickens
and other animals raised with antibiotics but did not have a
target date for reaching that goal.
(Additional reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)