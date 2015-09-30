(Adds estimates, details from statement, share's closing price)

Sept 29 Costco Wholesale Corp reported a fall in comparable-store sales for a second straight quarter and lower-than-expected revenue as a stronger dollar reduced the value of sales from overseas markets.

Comparable sales, including fuel and foreign currency impacts, fell 1 percent in the fiscal fourth quarter ended Aug. 30. Analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix had expected a drop of 1 percent.

Costco gets almost 30 percent of revenue from outside the United States.

The dollar had risen about 16 percent against a basket of currencies in the 12 months through Aug. 30.

Excluding fuel and foreign exchange impact, comparable-store sales rose 6 percent, matching the growth expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Net income attributable to Costco rose 10 percent to $767 million, or $1.73 per share, in the quarter, from $697 million, or $1.58 per share, a year earlier.

The company, whose markets include Canada and Japan, said revenue rose marginally to $35.78 billion during the quarter.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.66 per share on revenue of $36.21 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Costco's shares closed at $143.72 on Tuesday. Issaquah, Washington-based company's stock had risen nearly 5 percent this year. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler and Lisa Shumaker)