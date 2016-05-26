(Adds details, background)
May 25 Warehouse club retailer Costco Wholesale
Corp on Wednesday reported no growth in quarterly
comparable sales at U.S. stores for the first time in more than
six years, hurt by weak sales in April.
Sales at stores in the United States open more than a year
were flat, falling short of the 1.9 percent growth expected by
analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix. Comparable
sales at U.S stores had last fallen in 2009.
Analysts earlier this month said a pullback in spending by
high-income consumers, who make up Costco's core customer base,
contributed to lower comparable sales in April, when the company
posted flat growth.
Unseasonably cold weather in April, transition issues
arising from the company switching to Visa Inc for its
co-branded credit cards from American Express Co may
have also weighed on comparable sales during the third quarter
ended May 8.
While retailers such as Macy's Inc and Target Corp
reported weak quarterly sales, citing unseasonable
weather and lower demand for apparel and electronics, Wal-Mart
Stores Inc, which largely caters to lower-income
customers, reported better-than-expected sales, helped by demand
for basic apparel and higher drug prices.
The quarterly results from retailers suggest that
lower-income customers are spending while middle and
higher-income customers are holding back.
Comparable store sales were flat in the third quarter, lower
than the 1 percent rise analysts were expecting.
Excluding the impact of fuel and currency fluctuations,
sales at comparable stores rose 3 percent, below the average
analyst estimate of 4.6 percent growth.
Net income attributable to Costco rose to $545 million, or
$1.24 per share, in the third quarter ended May 8 from $516
million, or $1.17 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 2.6 percent to $26.77 billion from $26.10
billion a year earlier.
Analysts on an average had expected earnings of $1.22 per
share on revenue of $27.07 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler and Sunil Nair)