CORRECTED-BRIEF-American Savings Bank reports Q1 net income of $15.8 mln
* American Savings Bank net income of $15.8 million for Q1 of 2017 compared to $12.7 million in Q1 of 2016
May 8 Costco Wholesale Corp said April same-store sales rose 5 percent, helped by higher gasoline prices.
Net sales at the largest U.S. warehouse operator rose 7 percent to $8.56 billion for the four-week period ended May 4.
Analysts expected a 3.2 percent rise in Costco's April same store sales, including fuel sales, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Excluding the impact of fuel and foreign exchange, comparable sales rose 5 percent for the period.
Costco, which offers everyday items below supermarket prices, operates 652 warehouses worldwide.
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* American Savings Bank net income of $15.8 million for Q1 of 2017 compared to $12.7 million in Q1 of 2016
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico