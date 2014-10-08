Oct 8 Warehouse club operator Costco Wholesale Corp reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on strong growth of same-store sales excluding fuel.

The company said same-store sales excluding fuel rose 7 percent in the quarter.

Net income rose to $697 million, or $1.58 per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $617 million, or $1.40 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales for the quarter rose 9 percent to $34.75 billion.

Analysts on average expected a profit of $1.52 per share on revenue of $35.47 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)