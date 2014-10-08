(Adds details from conference call, updates shares)

Oct 8 Warehouse club operator Costco Wholesale Corp's profit topped analysts' estimates for the first time in five quarters, helped by strong back-to-school sales and higher membership fees.

Costco's shares rose as much as 3 percent to a record high of $128.95 on Wednesday.

The company's strong results are a bright spot in a retail industry that has struggled to attract customers, who have been curbing spending due to stagnant wages and higher taxes.

Costco, which caters to relatively higher-income customers than Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp, reported a 7 percent increase in same-store sales, excluding fuel, in the quarter ending Aug. 31.

Wealthier U.S. shoppers are likely to drive sales in the holiday season even as retailers slash prices to cope with tighter budgets, analysts have said.

Costco said it was running promotions to boost sales and memberships as it heads into the holiday shopping season.

Costco, which has 185,000 employees globally, said it did not plan any changes to its healthcare benefits.

"We haven't and aren't going to make major changes like cutting a bunch of people out of it," Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti said on a conference call with analysts.

Wal-Mart, the biggest U.S. private sector employer, said on Tuesday it would end benefits for some part-time staff.

Costco's same-store sales rose 6 percent in September, edging past the average analyst estimate of a 5.9 percent growth.

Same-store sales, excluding the drug retailers, are expected to have risen 4.1 percent in September, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Last year, they rose 1.7 percent.

Sales in the month are expected to have been boosted by promotional activities to attract consumers for back-to-school shopping. Also, cooler weather arrived in late September and helped drive demand for fall merchandise.

Costco's net income rose 13 percent to $697 million, or $1.58 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30. Gross margin expanded 14 basis points to 10.7 percent, according to analysts.

Revenue from membership fees rose 7.3 percent to $768 million.

"A combination of less intensity on promotions within food, cycling of higher meat/produce costs and a smoother run-rate of IT expenditures going forward, has us more optimistic of continued margin expansion ahead," Deutsche Bank analyst Paul Trussell wrote in a note, raising his price target on the stock to $135 from $130.

Revenue rose 9.3 percent to $35.52 billion.

Analysts on average expected a profit of $1.52 per share on revenue of $35.47 billion.

Up to Tuesday's close, the company's shares had risen 5.3 percent this year, outperforming the nearly 1 percent rise in the Dow Jones US Food Retail and Wholesale Index. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)