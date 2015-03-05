March 5 Costco Wholesale Corp reported a higher quarterly profit, due to a tax benefit related to its special cash dividend last month.

Costco, the third-largest U.S. retailer, said net income rose to $598 million, or $1.35 per share, for the second quarter ended Feb. 15, from $463 million, or $1.05 per share a year earlier.

Total revenue, which includes membership fees, rose 4.3 percent in the quarter to 27.45 billion.