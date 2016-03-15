(Corrects typographical error in fourth paragraph to read
"negotiations")
March 15 Teamsters unions representing 16,000
workers of Costco Wholesale Corp on Tuesday recommended
its members reject a contract offer from the retailer due to a
long-running disagreement over its pension plan.
The main sticking point is Costco's decision not to bend to
a union request that 3,500 members on the East Coast on a 401(k)
pension plan be allowed to join the defined benefit pension plan
provided to 12,500 members in California, the International
Broth3rhood of Teamsters said in a statement.
Costco has characterized the proposal as its "last, best and
final offer," the union said. Costco could not immediately be
reached for comment.
Rome Aloise, a chief negotiator for the union, said the
pension issue was also a sticking point three years ago during
the last round of contract negotiations when members ultimately
accepted Costco's contract. In addition to giving East Coast
members a defined contribution pension, California workers want
a higher company contribution to the plan, the union said.
Costco has a reputation as a good employer with relatively
high wages, standing out in a retail industry that has come
under increased criticism from labor activists in recent years
for not paying workers enough to make ends meet.
"They are overall a very good employer. It is unfortunate
that we've come to this loggerhead and hopefully we can work
something out," Aloise told Reuters, estimating that Costco
union members earned about $17 an hour on average.
Members will vote on the contract later this month. The
contract will be approved if a majority of votes are cast in
favor of it. But if a majority vote against the contract the
union will seek to reopen negotiations, Aloise said.
Aloise said it is possible there could be a strike if the
company refuses to renegotiate but that he considered it
unlikely, noting there had not been a strike since the Teamsters
started representing Costco workers in the 1970s.
"I'm hopeful that there won't be," Aloise said.
Costco's shares were up about 1 percent at $154.07 in
afternoon trading on Tuesday.
In its latest annual report issued in October, Costco said
that it had 205,000 employees globally, all non-union with the
exception of those represented by the Teamsters. It said it
considered its employee relations to be very good.
