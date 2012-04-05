Motor racing-We are not lost, says Honda F1 head
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
April 5 Costco Wholesale Corp posted a 6 percent rise in March same-store sales that fell short of market expectations, partly hurt by weak foreign currencies compared with the U.S. dollar.
Analysts were expecting same-store sales, or sales in stores open for at least a year, to increase 6.7 percent, including the impact of fuel prices, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Costco, which runs 601 warehouses in nine countries, said comparable store sales were up 6 percent in March, without the impact of gasoline prices and foreign exchange.
International same-store sales, excluding the impact of fuel prices and foreign exchange, rose 9 percent in March. However, they rose 7 percent for the month, including these effects.
Net sales at Issaquah, Washington-based Costco climbed 10 percent to $9.13 billion for the five weeks ended April 1.
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
ROME, June 10 Italian private broadcaster Mediaset said on Saturday it would not bid for the television rights to transmit Italy's Serie A soccer matches for the seasons from 2018-2021.