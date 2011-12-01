Dec 1 U.S. warehouse club operator Costco
Wholesale Corp's November same-store sales rose 9
percent, helped by a hike in gasoline prices, beating market
expectations.
Analysts were expecting same-store sales to rise 6.5 percent
in November, including the impact of fuel, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Excluding gas prices and foreign exchange fluctuations, sales
at stores open at least a year, or same-store sales, rose 7
percent in the month.
For the four weeks ended Nov 27 , Issaquah, Washington-based
Costco said net sales surged 11 percent to $7.51 billion.