Dec 1 U.S. warehouse club operator Costco Wholesale Corp's November same-store sales rose 9 percent, helped by a hike in gasoline prices, beating market expectations.

Analysts were expecting same-store sales to rise 6.5 percent in November, including the impact of fuel, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Excluding gas prices and foreign exchange fluctuations, sales at stores open at least a year, or same-store sales, rose 7 percent in the month.

For the four weeks ended Nov 27 , Issaquah, Washington-based Costco said net sales surged 11 percent to $7.51 billion.