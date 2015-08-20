(Helen Coster is a Senior Editor at Reuters. The opinions
expressed are her own.)
By Helen Coster
Aug 20 On Tuesday hackers who call themselves
"The Impact Team" made good on their promise to publish personal
data about users of Ashley Madison, a website that helps
customers to cheat on their spouses. The hackers dumped 9.7
gigabytes worth of data about 32 million Ashley Madison users on
to the so-called "dark web" - a part of the Internet that is
only accessible via a specialized browser.
But the data has since spread to more accessible parts of
the Web, threatening to upend relationships as the site's parent
company struggles to manage the fallout.
Social scientists who study marriage and fidelity say that
Ashley Madison doesn't create a market for cheating that
otherwise wouldn't exist. But the site does help facilitate what
some anthropologists describe as a biological predisposition to
cheat.
Avid Life Media, the Toronto-based owner of Ashley Madison,
capitalized on this impulse when it launched the site 14 years
ago. It reported a security breach on the site in July. Hackers
published some of the data that month, threatening to reveal
more information if the company ignored their demands to take
down Ashley Madison and another site, Established Men, that
pairs older men with young women.
In its message announcing the data dump, the hackers took
aim at the site's parent company and its customers: "We have
explained the fraud, deceit, and stupidity of ALM and their
members," they wrote. "Now everyone gets to see their data."
The hack has revealed users' names, addresses, phone
numbers, e-mail addresses and credit card fragments. Because
users can sign up using someone else's email address, it's not
clear how many of the clients are legitimate.
Infidelity has existed since biblical times. But the hacking
of a website designed to facilitate cheating is a uniquely
modern-day phenomenon. Reuters asked three experts on infidelity
- anthropologists and psychologists - to weigh in on what the
site means for relationships (and their demise) in 2015.
PAVED WITH BAD INTENTIONS
A site like Ashley Madison doesn't encourage infidelity -
even if it's not exactly great for marriages. "People who aren't
all that interested in cheating aren't going to cheat just
because there are sites like Ashley Madison," said Jon Maner, a
psychology professor at the Kellogg School of Management at
Northwestern University. "But for people who are inclined to
cheat, but who don't know how to go about it or who are afraid
of getting caught, online sites provide a seemingly easy and
safe route to infidelity."
They also make the act of cheating appear almost routine,
which makes it easier for some people to justify. "Research
shows that social norms, particularly for women, are very
important with regard to infidelity," said Katherine Hertlein, a
professor for the Marriage and Family Therapy Program at the
University of Nevada, Las Vegas. "A site like Ashley Madison
sort of normalizes that behavior. So from that lens, I believe
that there would be a higher likelihood for someone who might
not originally pull the trigger."
A DIFFERENT KIND OF MATCH
Despite the rise of technology that allows for discrete
communication, the divorce rate in the United States has been
declining since the 1980s. And technology more broadly has been
a double-edged sword for modern-day relationships.
"It's too early to know for sure, but it's certainly
possible that technology - and online sites in particular - have
made it easier to cheat," said Kellogg's Maner. "Ironically,
online sites have made it much easier to find a relationship
partner and, at the same time, to cheat on that relationship
partner."
UNLV's Hertlein says that historically, men have been more
likely to have an affair because they've had more opportunities
to do so. (Think Don Draper carousing in Manhattan while his
wife remained home in the 'burbs.) She adds that male affairs
tend to be physically-driven, while women have affairs for
emotional reasons.
The Internet is magnifying the latter part of that dynamic.
"As women self-disclose to other people online, they very
quickly realize they have an emotional, intimate relationship at
the exclusion of their partner," said Hertlein. "The Internet is
actually consistent with women's way of cheating. It provides an
avenue for emotional affairs."
Based on the data dump, the vast majority of Ashley Madison
users appear to be men.
BORN THIS WAY
Rather than create a market for infidelity, Ashley Madison
may be capitalizing on a biological tendency to cheat. Helen
Fisher, a biological anthropologist, cites a "Darwinian
evolutionary explanation" for infidelity. "The bottom line is
that for millions of years if a man had a wife and two children
and had two children with another woman, he would double the
amount of DNA he would spread into the next generation," Fisher
said. "His genetic composition would be passed on. If a woman
had two children with her husband and another with another man,
it was an insurance policy if her husband died or left her."
She adds: "I looked at adultery in 42 societies and found it
in every one."
(Reporting by Helen Coster)