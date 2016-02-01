(Helen Coster is a Senior Editor at Reuters, where she writes
By Helen Coster
Feb 1 On Saturday Colombia's national health
institute confirmed that more than 2,100 pregnant Colombian
women are infected with the Zika virus, which has been linked to
a devastating birth defect that affects a fetus' brain.
The mosquito-borne disease, for which there is no vaccine or
treatment, has been quickly spreading across the Americas since
May, when the first confirmed Zika infection was reported in
Brazil. More than 4 million people could be infected by the end
of the year, according to the World Health Organization.
In response to the outbreak, governments have urged women to
delay getting pregnant. The CDC has cautioned pregnant women
against traveling in Zika-affected areas. But the disease's
catastrophic impact, together with the suffering caused by
malaria and other mosquito-borne diseases, raises an obvious
question: Why not kill all mosquitoes?
That question has two answers. One relates to the potential
downside of wiping out an entire species: both the ethics of
doing so, as well as the environmental impact, since mosquitoes
are a food source for all kinds of creatures. The other involves
the challenge of actually making it happen.
A few hundred types of mosquito bite humans, out of 3,500
known species. The females do the biting; they need amino acids
from blood to develop and lay their eggs. (Male mosquitoes feed
on nectar.) Mosquitoes live and breed in water ranging from
ponds to flower pots, in most parts of the world.
Only three species are primarily responsible for
transmitting human diseases, but they're deadly efficient at
doing so. When female mosquitoes bite an infected animal or
person, they become infected - and then transmit the virus
through saliva when they bite their next victim. The same virus
that can kill humans can have no impact on mosquitoes, making
them frustratingly resilient.
Over one million people die annually from mosquito-borne
illnesses, which include malaria, dengue, Japanese encephalitis
and chikugunya virus. Nearly half of the world's population is
at risk of malaria; in 2015 an estimated 438,000 people died
from the disease.
The species responsible for spreading Zika is the Aedes
aegypti, the same mosquito that transmits yellow fever, dengue
and chikungunya. According to the Associated Press, after
countries sprayed insecticide in the early 1900s, Aedes aegypti
disappeared from most of South America, including Brazil, where
it is wreaking havoc today. But it returned after many of these
programs were scaled back, often because of worries over
insecticide-associated health risks.
Insecticide spraying was the solution of choice for many
decades. In the 1930s the Brazilian government used the Paris
Green larvicide to kill off the malaria-carrying Anopheles
gambiae species; Brazil was malaria-free by 1940. In the
mid-1940s the United States used DDT to combat malaria and
typhus; the EPA banned it domestically in 1972. In June the
World Health Organization said that DDT "probably causes
cancer," with scientific evidence linking it to non-Hodgkin
lymphoma, testicular cancer and liver cancer.
As an alternative to insecticides, scientists are now
turning to genetics. The British biotech firm Oxitec has created
genetically modified males of the Zika- and dengue-carrying
Aedes aegypti species. When these genetically modified males
mate with wild females of the same species, they create
offspring that don't live to become adults.
Another effort, funded partly by the Bill & Melinda Gates
Foundation, transfers a natural bacteria called Wolbachia into
the Aedes aegypti species - where it otherwise doesn't occur.
The Wolbachia mosquitoes are less likely to transmit dengue;
researchers believe the method has the potential to work on
other insect-transmitted diseases as well.
The challenge is scaling these efforts. Spraying tons of
insecticide in a targeted area is a more straightforward
approach than getting every female mosquito to breed with
genetically modified males, in the case of Oxitec's strategy.
And despite the millions of people affected by
mosquito-borne diseases, they remain, to many, the developing
world's problem. For drug companies balancing R&D budgets with
projected profits, there's a financial disincentive to
conducting research on diseases of the poor.
There's also a risk that wiping out an entire species could
have unintended consequences, and a negative impact up and down
the food chain. Mosquitoes are a food source for birds and bats;
frogs, fish and turtles consume their larvae. If they're
eradicated, some scientists fear, they could be replaced by an
even worse species. Additionally, by helping to make some
regions - like rain forests - inhabitable for humans, mosquitoes
have actually helped to protect and conserve some fragile parts
of the world.
So rather than focus efforts on killing off all mosquitoes,
R&D funding directed at vaccines, treatment and other
interventions is likely to produce greater returns. On Tuesday
President Barack Obama called for the rapid development of
tests, vaccines and treatment to fight Zika - a move that came
after a recent study estimated the virus could affect areas
where 60 percent of the U.S. population lives.
Now is the time to act. It's fine to spare the mosquitoes -
as long as we invest in sparing human lives as well.
