LONDON, July 8 (IFR) - Cote D'Ivoire has hired BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank for a potential debut 144A/Reg S US dollar bond, according to a lead manager.

The sovereign will meet fixed-income investors in London and the US from July 9.

Officials will be in London on Wednesday, New York on Thursday, Boston on Friday and the US West Coast on July 14. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Anil Mayre)