LONDON, July 16 (IFR) - Cote d'Ivoire, rated B1 by Moody's and B by Fitch, has opened books on a debut 10-year US dollar bond at a yield of 5.875% area, according to a lead bank.

The 144A/Reg S note will be of benchmark size and is expected to price later today.

BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank are the lead managers. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Julian Baker)