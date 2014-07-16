BRIEF-Axis Bank sees FY18 credit cost at between 175 bps and 225 bps
* Exec says doesn't intend to continue with "watch list" construct beyond FY18
LONDON, July 16 (IFR) - Cote d'Ivoire, rated B1 by Moody's and B by Fitch, has opened books on a debut 10-year US dollar bond at a yield of 5.875% area, according to a lead bank.
The 144A/Reg S note will be of benchmark size and is expected to price later today.
BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank are the lead managers. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Julian Baker)
FRANKFURT, April 26 Deutsche Bank is considering whether it needs to move thousands of staff from London to Frankfurt following Britain's decision to leave the European Union, one of its top executives said.