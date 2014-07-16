NEW YORK, July 16 (IFR) - Cote d'Ivoire has priced a US$750m
10-year bond at a final yield of 5.625% after receiving
US$4.75bn in orders, according to one of the lead managers.
Final terms for the issue, which carries a coupon of 5.375%,
came at the tight end of guidance of 5.75% area (plus or minus
0.125%) and to initial price thoughts of 5.875% area.
The sovereign, rated B1/B by Moody's/Fitch) received orders
from 185 investors.
BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank are the lead
managers
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Shankar
Ramakrishnan)