NEW YORK, July 16 (IFR) - Cote d'Ivoire has priced a US$750m 10-year bond at a final yield of 5.625% after receiving US$4.75bn in orders, according to one of the lead managers.

Final terms for the issue, which carries a coupon of 5.375%, came at the tight end of guidance of 5.75% area (plus or minus 0.125%) and to initial price thoughts of 5.875% area.

The sovereign, rated B1/B by Moody's/Fitch) received orders from 185 investors.

BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank are the lead managers (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)