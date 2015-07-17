By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, July 17
LONDON, July 17 Banks are arranging leveraged
loans totalling around 140 million pounds ($218.30 million)
backing private equity firm BC Partners' acquisition of a
majority stake in UK restaurant chain Cote, banking sources
said.
BC Partners agreed to buy the stake for an undisclosed sum
from CBPE, which bought a majority stake from management in
2013, it was announced on July 14.
Reuters reported earlier in the week that the sale totalled
around 250 million pounds.
GE, HSBC and Lloyds are leading the leveraged loan financing
which is scheduled to launch for syndication to institutional
investors next week, the sources said.
The financing comprises a 108 million pound term loan B and
30 million pounds of undrawn loans, including a revolving credit
and capital expenditure facility, the sources said.
The financing totals around 4.5 times Cote's earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of
approximately 24 million pounds.
BC Partners was not immediately available to comment.
Cote was founded in 2007 by restaurateurs and now employs
more than 2,700 people in 67 restaurants, most of which are
outside London.
($1 = 0.6413 pounds)
(Editing by Tessa Walsh)