BRIEF-Sally Beauty Holdings says its units issued conditional notice of redemption
* Sally Beauty Holdings Inc - its units issued conditional notice of redemption, to redeem on july 6, 2017,entire $850 million 5.75 pct senior notes due 2022
Sept 26 Cott Corp : * Moody's changes cott's outlook to positive; b2 cfr affirmed * Rpt-moody's changes cott's outlook to positive; b2 cfr affirmed
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICS in a cashable position $142 million as of June 5 versus $144 million as of June 2