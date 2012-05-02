BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 2 Canadian soft drink maker Cott Corp reported a 13 percent fall in first-quarter profit as costs for commodities such as fruit and fruit concentrates and sweeteners rose.
Net income attributed to Cott Corp fell to $5.9 million, or 6 cents per share, from $6.8 million, or 7 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue at the private label beverage maker fell 2 percent to $523.8 million.
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.