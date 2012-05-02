May 2 Canadian soft drink maker Cott Corp reported a 13 percent fall in first-quarter profit as costs for commodities such as fruit and fruit concentrates and sweeteners rose.

Net income attributed to Cott Corp fell to $5.9 million, or 6 cents per share, from $6.8 million, or 7 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue at the private label beverage maker fell 2 percent to $523.8 million.