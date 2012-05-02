BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Q1 EPS $0.06 vs $0.07 year ago
* Revenue falls 2 pct
* Costs of fruit concentrates, sweeteners, resin weigh
May 2 Canadian soft drink maker Cott Corp reported a 13 percent fall in first-quarter profit as costs for commodities such as fruit and fruit concentrates, sweeteners and resin rose.
Net income attributed to Cott Corp fell to $5.9 million, or 6 cents per share, from $6.8 million, or 7 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue at the private label beverage maker fell 2 percent to $523.8 million.
Cott operates soft drink, juice, water and other beverage bottling facilities in the United States, Canada, the UK and Mexico.
Filled beverage case volumes in North America fell more than 8 percent as it exited certain case pack water business, the company said in a statement.
The U.S. shelf-stable juice market was also weak, Cott said.
Cott shares, which have lost nearly a fourth of their value in the past year, closed at C$6.44 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
