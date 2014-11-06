Nov 6 Canadian beverage maker Cott Corp said it would buy DSS Group Inc, parent of U.S. direct-to-consumer water and coffee provider DS Services of America Inc, for $1.25 billion.

Cott said it expects the deal to provide cost and revenue synergies of about $25 million a year by the end of 2017.

