BEIJING/NEW YORK Nov 27 China, the world's top
cotton consumer, will start sales from its huge reserves of
fibre on Nov. 28, the China National Cotton Exchange said on
Wednesday, but trade sources expect tough competition from cheap
Indian imports.
The sales, aimed at increasing supply to the domestic
textile market, had been expected for weeks, contributing to a
sharp drop in prices on ICE. Spot prices fell to their
lowest since January at just under 74 cents a pound last week
from near 94 cents in August.
The announcement, posted on an industry website, did not
offer details on the volumes to be sold or the sale price,
although the cotton is widely expected to be priced at 18,000
yuan ($3,000) per tonne for fibre from the 2011 crop.
The selling price, about 70 percent above the December
cotton contract on ICE, may not attract strong demand.
"Mills have a lot of choice. New Indian material has just
arrived and will increase a lot to the end of the year," said a
source at a Chinese trading house.
Chinese buyers importing new Indian cotton can pay about
17,700 yuan per tonne, just under the reserve price, even
including a full 40 percent tariff, traders said.
India's new crop quality may also be slightly better than
China's 2011 crop, they added, and Indian exporters may be
willing to offer better prices.
"India will fight for its market share. They have the
possibility to drop their price which the reserves can't do,"
said another trade source.
Chinese textile mills are also facing tight credit and weak
yarn prices, with reserve sales set to push yarn prices down
further.
One trader said he expected China to put about 1 million
tonnes of cotton up for sale through to March next year, from
its reserves of about 10 million tonnes, half of the global
stocks of the fibre.
It is not clear if buying from reserves will bring
additional import quotas. Last year, buyers were issued an
import quota for 1 tonne of cotton for every 3 tonnes bought at
state auctions, but industry website CNcotton.com reported that
no quota will be allocated by the reserves.
"The 3-for-1 system put a lot of demand into the world
market, and now they're restricting the amount of cotton coming
into China," said Ron Lawson, a partner at commodity investment
firm LOGIC Advisors, although he noted traders' expectations
that China may be planning a new import system.
"It's not price supportive," Lawson said of the impact
China's latest move will have on world cotton prices.
About 1.5 million tons of additional imports were allowed
last year on top of the 894,000 tonnes of 1 percent tariff quota
agreed under Beijing's WTO commitments, according to estimates.
But China is likely reluctant to issue new quotas this year.
"For 2013/14, the main concern for the government is to
release stocks, not more quota," said the Chinese trader.
($1 = 6.0927 Chinese yuan)
