BEIJING/NEW YORK Nov 27 China will start sales
from its cotton reserves on Nov. 28, and will run the
auctions until Aug. 31, but trade sources expect tough
competition from cheaper Indian imports.
The sale had been expected for weeks, contributing to a
sharp drop in prices for cotton futures in New York. Spot prices
fell to their lowest since January at just under 74 cents
a pound last week, from near 94 cents in August.
China reserves of about 10 million tonnes account for half
of the global stocks of the fibre.
The China National Cotton Exchange confirmed a widely
expected floor price of 18,000 yuan ($3,000) per tonne for
standard grade fibre from the 2011 crop, about 70 percent above
the December cotton contract on ICE.
Chinese buyers importing Indian cotton currently pay around
17,700 yuan per tonne including a 40 percent tariff, just under
the reserve price, traders said.
"Mills have a lot of choice. New Indian material has just
arrived and will increase a lot to the end of the year," said a
source at a Chinese trading house.
India's new crop quality may also be slightly better than
China's 2011 crop.
"India will fight for its market share. They have the
possibility to drop their price which the reserves can't do,"
said another trade source.
It is not clear if buying from reserves will bring
additional import quotas. Last year buyers were issued an import
quota for 1 tonne of cotton for every 3 tonnes bought at state
auctions, but industry website CNcotton.com reported that no
quota will be allocated by the reserves.
"The 3-for-1 system put a lot of demand into the world
market, and now they're restricting the amount of cotton coming
into China," said Ron Lawson, a partner at commodity investment
firm LOGIC Advisors.
About 1.5 million tonnes of additional imports were allowed
last year on top of the 894,000 tonnes of 1 percent tariff quota
agreed under Beijing's WTO commitments, according to estimates
from a trade source.
