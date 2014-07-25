By Chris Prentice
| NEW YORK, July 25
shift to crop subsidies in China, the world's top producer and
consumer of cotton, could spark a burst of demand for imported
cotton between September and December, an industry veteran said
on Friday.
There is "complete confusion" over new farmer subsidies in
China, Ed Jernigan, president and chief executive officer of
Jernigan Global Commodities, said during the Ag Market network's
annual radio program from New York.
Jernigan, who advises textile companies on supply chain
management, said spinners will need fresh domestic supplies or
imports beginning in September due to low inventories and a lack
of high-quality cotton in Beijing's huge state reserves.
That "raises the surprise possibility of imports to meet
demand if quotas are available," Jernigan said.
China's government is swapping the stockpiling policy it
launched in 2011 for a crop subsidy program this year, but it
has not publicly disclosed all the details. The move has raised
concerns over how and when fresh domestic supplies will be
available to the country's mills.
A sudden burst of Chinese demand could provide a glimmer of
hope for U.S. farmers facing a bearish outlook as they grow a
bumper crop and as China's stockpiling policy changes threaten
to cut demand in the world's biggest textile market.
Jernigan, however, said he was "bearish" on the market and
expected U.S. 2014/15 supplies to hit the high end of his
forecast range of 16-17.5 million bales due to good growing
conditions.
New York cotton futures have tumbled to June 2012
lows this week amid a speculator sell-off due to the
increasingly bearish supply-demand prospects.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Paul Simao)