* Cargill prematurely dropped market hedges put on for
farmers -WSJ
* Cargill says claim is unfounded
Oct 29 A small group of U.S. cotton farmers has
filed a complaint against major commodities trader Cargill Inc.
, accusing it of costing them $35 million in losses by
failing to hedge on their behalf market swings in cotton prices,
the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
The Autauga Quality Cotton Association, in its complaint
filed with the Memphis Cotton Exchange, illustrates the reliance
of small cotton growers on large commodities merchants such as
Cargill, Louis Dreyfus Holding BV and Noble Group.
These merchants trade in the futures market on behalf of
farmers, helping hedge their exposure to price swings. They are
also middlemen who help find buyers for the cotton produced by
growers.
Alabama-based Autauga alleges that Cargill was supposed to
put on hedges in the futures market on behalf of the farmers to
help them get a good price for their cotton. Instead, Autauga
says, Cargill prematurely removed the hedges it put on for its
farmers, leaving them exposed to tumbling prices.
"Cargill moved ... beyond the traditional merchant role to a
Las Vegas mind-set of ... risking someone else's money without
their knowledge," the Journal quoted Autauga President James
Sanford as saying in a May letter to Cargill's head of cotton
Doug Christie.
Wild price swings in recent years have tested long-standing
relationships between merchants and cotton farmers. For
instance, last year, cotton futures prices soared 51 percent in
a little over two months to a record $2.1515 a pound in March.
The market then tumbled about 60 percent through the end of the
year.
Autauga says that in Sept. 2011, its farmers received just
77 cents a pound for their cotton, instead of the $1.10 to $1.20
they had been expecting, after Cargill dropped hedges for its
farmers without their permission.
Producing cotton that year cost about 85 cents a pound, the
farmers said.
Cargill's removal of the hedges initially put on for the
Autauga members cost the farmers about $35 million in losses for
their 164,000 bales of cotton, Autauga says.
"We believe the claim is unfounded and that we will prevail
in this matter," Cargill spokesman Mark Klein was quoted as
saying by the Journal. He did not respond to an email requesting
further comment.
Since February, Autauga, a cooperative with at least 500
members, had stopped business with Cargill after a 45 year
relationship with the company and its predecessor, the Journal
reported, citing the complaint.
Although it is a small cooperative, Autauga had been
Cargill's largest cotton customer.
Autauga could not immediately be reached for comment. The
Memphis Cotton Exchange declined to comment.