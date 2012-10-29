* Farmers say Cargill prematurely dropped market hedges
* Cargill says claim is unfounded
Oct 29 A small group of U.S. cotton farmers has
filed a complaint against major commodities trader Cargill Inc
, accusing it of costing them $35 million by failing to
hedge on their behalf market swings in cotton prices.
The Autauga Quality Cotton Association, in its complaint
filed with the Memphis Cotton Exchange, illustrates the reliance
of small cotton growers on large commodities merchants such as
Cargill, Louis Dreyfus Holding BV and Noble Group.
These merchants trade in the futures market on behalf of
farmers, helping hedge their exposure to price swings. They are
also middlemen who help find buyers for the cotton produced by
growers.
Alabama-based Autauga alleges that Cargill was supposed to
put on hedges in the futures market on behalf of the farmers to
help them get a good price for their cotton. Instead, Autauga
says, Cargill prematurely removed the hedges it put on for its
farmers, leaving them exposed to tumbling prices.
The complaint by Autauga was reported by the Wall Street
Journal earlier on Monday.
"Cargill moved ... beyond the traditional merchant role to a
Las Vegas mind-set of ... risking someone else's money without
their knowledge," the WSJ quoted Autauga President James Sanford
as saying in a May letter to Cargill's head of cotton, Doug
Christie.
Wild price swings in recent years have tested long-standing
relationships between merchants and cotton farmers. For
instance, last year, cotton futures prices soared 51 percent in
a little over two months to a record $2.1515 a pound in March.
The market then tumbled about 60 percent through the end of the
year.
Autauga says that in Sept. 2011, its farmers received just
77 cents a pound for their cotton, instead of the $1.10 to $1.20
they had been expecting, after Cargill dropped hedges for its
farmers without their permission.
Producing cotton that year cost about 85 cents a pound, the
farmers said.
Cargill's removal of the hedges initially put on for the
Autauga members cost the farmers about $35 million in losses for
their 164,000 bales of cotton, Autauga says.
Miller Girvin, a spokesman for the cotton farmers group,
said Autauga's complaint was filed in September and the Memphis
Cotton Exchange was still mediating.
"We can't say more, other than that we are supportive of the
process undertaken by the exchange," Girvin told Reuters by
telephone.
Cargill backed the cotton exchange's involvement, while
rejecting the allegations by Autauga.
"Cargill respects the confidentiality of the arbitration
process and will not comment, other than to say we believe the
claim is unfounded and that we will prevail in this matter,"
spokesman Mark Klein said in an email to Reuters.
The Journal said that since February, Autauga, which had at
least 500 members, had stopped business with Cargill after a
45-year relationship with the company and its predecessor.
Although it is a small cooperative, Autauga had been
Cargill's largest cotton customer.